Diablo Immortal: A Guide to Transferring an Entity

For those who are waiting for the possible appearance of Diablo 4, Blizzard helps to quench this itch with its mobile name Diablo Immortal. Despite the fact that the game caused a lot of controversy during the announcement at BlizzCon 2018, the game seems to have resonated with many, offering a familiar mining-based gameplay on a smaller scale. Players can choose from six different classes and earn experience and loot by defeating monsters.

However, this mobile version of the popular Diablo franchise introduces several new mechanics and features. Naturally, the name for mobile devices means that it was designed with a touch screen and virtual control in mind. For players who are on the move, skills have an auto-aiming feature by default, mana has been removed in favor of a recharge system, and characters like Barbarian have a higher ability that they can use to destroy enemies.

In addition to the gameplay changes, Diablo Immortal has several new features that players can use, such as the PvP-oriented Cycle of Strife mode and the boss mode known as Helliquary. For those who like to build and optimize equipment, there is also an essence transfer mechanic that can both extract and endow with unique properties.

What is entity transfer?

Inside Diablo Immortal, players can use equipment-related mechanics known as “Essence Transfer” to take a legendary ability from one piece of equipment and put it into another. This is great for those who find a legendary item with a great perk, but may not be as good as the item being used. Thus, the player can use the perk, making himself stronger.

It is worth noting that when an item goes through the extraction process, the item or gemstone is automatically lost after the process is completed. However, the materials are disposed of, so the player does not miss the opportunity to get resources from the lost item.

How to transfer an entity

To get started, players will need to visit the NPC Zamina in the central Westmarch zone, where she can be found at Rakkis Plaza, northwest of the Wolf Gate. Players enter this region after saving Wortham and completing the initial and initial content of the main campaign. After talking to her, players will be able to choose “Extract” or “Inherit”.

The first step is to extract the legendary perk from the item of equipment, which also leads to additional gems and materials from the destroyed item. Players will also need 3,000 gold to use the extraction process, so this process can become quite expensive if used frequently.

After extracting a perk, players can now select “Inherit” to select equipment to inherit a new perk. Those who have extracted several attributes will also be able to choose which perks to add at this stage. Fortunately, this process is completely free, and selecting Inherit will show the element before and what it will become after. As a rule, the name, appearance, and attributes of an element change after the inheritance process is completed.

Diablo Immortal is already available on iOS, Android and PC.