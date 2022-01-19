Diablo, Call Of Duty And More: See The List Of New Xbox Franchises

Diablo: There’s no denying it, Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard for nearly $70 billion is one of the biggest events in recent history in the video game industry. In addition to being the biggest transaction of all time in this sector of the economy, the case ended up drawing attention for some paradigm shifts.
In this sense, one of the main curiosities is that the iconic character of Crash Bandicoot, so linked to Sony’s history (since he was once considered the mascot of the PlayStation), is now under the control of Microsoft. The situation is similar to Spyro, the purple dragon that was very successful on PS1.
These are just two examples of intellectual properties (IPs) that are now under Microsoft’s “umbrella”. Major franchises such as Call of Duty, Diablo and even the mobile success Candy Crush will have their futures defined by the software company (remembering that the acquisition needs to be approved by the antitrust authorities, which should only happen in 2023).
To give you an idea of what are the new IPs that Microsoft will be able to work with, Voxel has prepared a special list. Check out, below, the more than 40 electronic game franchises that will be commanded by the owner of Xbox.
blur
Bubble Witch Saga
Caesar
Call of Duty
candy Crush
Crash Bandicoot
devil
Diamond Diaries Saga
DJ Hero
Empire Earth
Farm Heroes Saga
Gabriel Knight
Geometry Wars
guitar hero
gun
hearthstone
Heroes of the Storm
Hexen
Interstate ’76
King’s Quest
Laura Bow Mysteries
overwatch
pet rescue
Phantasmagoria
pitfall
Police Quest
prototype
Quest for Glory
singularity
skylanders
soldier of fortune
Space Quest
Spyro
StarCraft
Tenchu (legacy games)
The Lost Vikings
TimeShift
Tony Hawk
True Crime
World of Warcraft
zork
So, which of these IPs are you most excited to see in a new game? Leave your comment below!