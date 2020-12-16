Diablo 4: new class will be revealed during BlizzCon

Diablo 4 is one of the most anticipated games for years to come. And since BlizzCon 2019 there is no great news regarding the game, however, that should change in February, during BlizzConline. The company’s event, which will be completely online due to the pandemic, promises to reveal surprises in the game, including the announcement of a new class.

Who brought the revelation was the head of the game, Luis Barriga, who promised a big revelation in the next presentation of Diablo 4. And added that the big surprise involves “a new version of the campfire scene”.

For those who do not know, this scene in which Barriga refers is the initial screen for choosing classes. So far, Diablo 4 has revealed only three: Druid, Witch and Barbarian, and it has already been announced that the game will have five classes in total.

On social media, players have already started speculating what those classes might be. While some bet on the return of consecrated characters, like Necromancer and Assassina, others believe that one of the classes may be totally new in the franchise.



