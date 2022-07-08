Diablo 4 needs to break away from D2: Resurrected and Immortal

The fourth major installment of Blizzard Entertainment’s long-running Diablo series is expected to be released next year, and many players are looking forward to what Diablo 4 can bring to the table. Throughout the series, each part offered something different, from new villains and different game classes to mechanical tweaks and gameplay improvements. Diablo 4 is Blizzard’s chance to steer the franchise in some intriguing new directions and really push the boundaries of what it means to be a Diablo game. Looking at the game at the moment may seem promising, but there are a few things Blizzard should stay away from.

Developers are never going to please everyone, and even the most highly rated and enthusiastically reviewed games of all time have their skeptics. At the same time, the gaming community can get its share of justified criticism of new games, and developers should make sure that they release games in the best possible form, otherwise they risk provoking the anger of players. With some challenging starts and controversial elements in the latest Diablo games, Diablo Immortal and Diablo 2: Resurrected, Blizzard needs to make sure it learns from its mistakes to set Diablo 4 apart from some of its predecessors.

Controversy surrounding Diablo Immortal

Pay-to-win formats have always faced serious criticism from players, and there are good reasons for that. While the inclusion of purchasable items such as cosmetics, weapons, and loot boxes has become much more common and is largely a common practice in games such as Overwatch and Fortnite, the ability to buy OP benefits rather than earn them has never suited most. gamers. Even if the title is free, gamers don’t have to shell out thousands to level up the characters and explore everything the game has to offer. Diablo Immortal, a free MMORPG of the Diablo franchise, has faced a negative reaction to its microtransactions: reports claimed that players need to spend about $500,000 to maximize their character.

Diablo Immortal also failed from the very beginning, as its announcement in 2018 was met with disappointment from fans who wanted a version for PC, not for mobile devices. Diablo Immortal was eventually released on PC, but its release still caused quite a mixed reaction from players. Elements such as combat and graphics were praised, but they could not overcome the negative reaction to the unfair progress system and the controversy about microtransactions in the game. Diablo Immortal still has its fans, but the hidden aspects of some features, randomization and the cost of progress, as well as restrictions for players who do not pay a commission, have led to a rather poor reception.

Limitations of Diablo 2: Resurrected

Diablo 2: Resurrected was not the subject of so much controversy, but the launch was not the smoothest due to some problems with the server. The remaster of Diablo 2 and its DLC were launched with their own problems, and a few months after its release in September 2021, some of them have still not been fixed. However, many agree that Diablo 2: Resurrected was an unexpected but worthy remaster of the original game, and overall it received positive reviews from critics. Blizzard sought to preserve the integrity of the original game and made almost no changes to the gameplay or mechanics, simply choosing a cosmetic update.

This solution has pleased older players and gamers who may find the old-fashioned gameplay refreshing compared to more modern games, but there’s no denying that Diablo 2: Resurrected may seem a bit dated. It’s definitely not a recommended entry point into the Diablo franchise for new players, and while its retro game design may be a nostalgic contrast to other ARPGs of recent years, it feels a bit clunky and clunky in comparison. Diablo 2: Resurrected is undoubtedly a more niche game for dedicated Diablo fans, and while it has been received positively, it doesn’t necessarily have widespread popularity.

Diablo 4’s Chance to break Out

Diablo Immortal isn’t the only controversy Blizzard has faced lately: Overwatch 2 has proven to be quite controversial, along with reports and accusations of harassment and a toxic work culture in its offices. Although Blizzard is by no means the only major developer affected by such accusations in recent years, this, however, combined with the microtransaction controversy has made players not particularly supportive of Blizzard at the moment. Due to the negative reaction, Blizzard had to assure players that the upcoming Diablo 4 would not be like Diablo Immortal. This may be true, but the inclusion of cosmetic microtransactions in the next part of Diablo means that players are a little wary.