Diablo 4 Has A New Director: Joe Shelly Takes Over

Diablo 4: Blizzard has been going through a lot of internal controversy, and the development of Diablo IV naturally suffers during this long process as well. In August, then-director Luis Barriga was fired from the company along with other employees amid investigations of company harassment, which may or may not be related to his cut.

After a few months with the position vacant, today (7) it was finally revealed who will occupy the director’s chair after Luis’s departure: it will be Joe Shely, who since the beginning of the project worked as design leader.

A long-time Blizzard employee, Joe has worked there since 2005 and has been involved with the hit series StarCraft and World of Warcraft, as well as Diablo himself, so he’s certainly someone well acquainted with the work environment.

