Diablo 2: Resurrected Works “Like Butter” On Switch, Blizzard Says

Diablo 2: The version for the Kyoto hybrid was not part of the open and closed betas, so it has not yet been tested. Diablo 2: Resurrected is just days away from launch. The title is a remastering of the classic from the 2000s, but it will introduce numerous visual novelties with respect to the original version. Blizzard Entertainment has already made several betas, but the Nintendo Switch version has not been present in them. Faced with this situation, VentureBeat has asked Rob Gallerani, lead designer, about how it works on the Japanese machine. According to him, the game works on the Nintendo Switch “like butter.”

What elements have you taken into account for the Switch version?

“I like to play it in handheld mode,” he says. “We didn’t want it to feel like a PC-to-console port.” In his words, the intention is for you to take advantage of the device’s features. “We’ve taken a lot of things into consideration with the Switch, especially if you’re playing it in handheld mode. Everything is a little smaller ”, so they had to reflect on issues such as the size of the font used or the arrangement of the elements on the screen. “This is what had to be adapted to the device to take advantage of its strengths.”

Kevin Todisco, Chief Graphics Engineer, added: “The same is true for all 3D graphics. It’s built for that small-screen experience, the portable screen that can switch to a bigger screen by placing the console in the dock. With each platform we make sure that we use the technology to offer the best experience in each specific system. The Switch version is very good, I think people are going to enjoy it ”, especially since they can take it anywhere“ for the first time ”.

Diablo 2: Resurrected will be available from September 29 on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4 and PS5. It will be Blizzard Entertainment’s first video game since the scandal over the alleged cases of sexual and workplace harassment came to light, which is still being investigated by the United States Government.