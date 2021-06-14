Diablo 2 Resurrected Wins Trailer and Release Date at E3 2021

Diablo 2: Resurrected, During Microsoft’s presentation of E3 2021 today (12), Blizzard released a new trailer for Diablo 2: Resurrected, remaster of the second game in the series, which features gameplay updates (including coop for up to 8 players) and a date of release: September 23, 2021.

The gameplay was filled with nostalgia, showing several classic scenarios compared to the remaster (even, it will be possible to switch in real time between the original and remade visuals). Check out the gameplay trailer for Diablo 2:

On September 23rd, Evil will be resurrected. 🔥 Pre-order Diablo II: Resurrected for early access to the open beta: https://t.co/g5NwAS3OFo pic.twitter.com/LD7JNBztx4 — Diablo (@Diablo) June 13, 2021

One of the announcements during E3 2021 is that the title will have cooperative gameplay for up to 8 people, 4K graphics and 60 fps (on the most powerful consoles) and much more.

Diablo 2: Resurrected arrives on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC on September 23, 2021.