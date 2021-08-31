Diablo 2: Resurrected Wins Barbarian Class Trailer

Less than a month before the release of Diablo 2: Resurrected, Blizzard released another trailer for the RPG game, this time focusing on the virtues and abilities of the Barbarian class.

The recording you see below gives an idea of the power of this fighter, as well as showing some of his skills to survive combat against large groups of enemies and even give a general idea of how the game is getting.

Watch the trailer in the window below:

In development for PC, Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, Diablo 2: Resurrected will be released on September 23rd.