Diablo 2: Resurrected Will Not Support Ultrawide Monitor

Anyone who has had the opportunity to check out Diablo 2: Resurrected in its testing periods noticed that, during Alpha, it was possible to check the game at 21:9 definition for ultrawide monitors, this maximum capacity being reduced to 19:9 in more recent reviews . And, according to Blizzard, there is a reason for this and that was explained in a message posted on their official forum.

“To protect the integrity of everyone’s experience and promote equality on the playing field, everyone with ultrawide monitors will have a chance to check out the game at 19:9 (highest for the game due to the game’s limiting zones), with a vignette on the edges of the screen. We recognize that some players have spent a lot of money investing in setups with 21:9 definition monitors and seeing black bars can be frustrating, but we will continue to discuss to try to find an alternative that doesn’t interfere with the gameplay”, reads the message.

Generally speaking, if players used the 21:9 setting, this could break the game, as it would allow them to attack from a much greater distance than originally designated for the title – and thus, enemies would not realize they were being hit and would simply not react.

Diablo 2: Resurrected will be released on September 23 will be released in editions for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.