Diablo 2: Resurrected Shows The Amazon In A New Trailer

Diablo 2: Blizzard Entertainment has already introduced the Barbarian, the Sorceress, and the Paladin, but there are still more classes left. Every day a new class. That’s what Blizzard Entertainment is doing with the trailers for its long-awaited Diablo 2: Resurrected, a new version of the classic that introduces graphical and playable improvements. The title, originally released in 2000, has featured the Barbarian, the Sorceress, and the Paladin. Now it is the turn of the Amazon, a warrior capable of using the bow, crossbow, javelin and spear with equal mastery.

Thanks to her powers, the Amazon has the ability to shoot fire arrows, but also arcane arrows, lightning bolts, and multiple shots. If she lands a critical attack, the warrior can deal double damage. And what about the delicate and perfidious art of poisons? No problem, she is in charge of poisoning the javelin so that the toxic substance kills little by little her rivals. Other abilities such as the Demon Hunter will also be available.

What are the other classes like?

Compared to the other classes, the Paladin is a warrior of light who uses weapons and shields to attack, but also magic. The Sorceress, of course, masters the magical arts and the elements (lightning, fire and ice), all of them in her service. Casting spells takes her preparation, so it might not be a good idea to put her on the front lines of battle. The Barbarian, on the other hand, focuses his abilities on melee.

Diablo 2: Resurrected will be released on September 23 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch and PC. After the open and closed betas, the next step is the launch. Will it live up to its legend? For now, Blizzard has to face a complaint for alleged sexual and workplace harassment.