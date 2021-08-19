Diablo 2 Resurrected Open Beta: Date, Time, and How to Download

After opening its doors to players who have reserved the title, Blizzard allows everyone to try the game on consoles and PC.One of Blizzard Entertainment classics returns renewed. Diablo 2: Resurrected is only a few months away from its launch on the market, so the North American company has already carried out a closed beta, which took place between August 13 and 17 and was reserved for users who have already made the pre-purchase of the game. Now, the time has come for the open beta, available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC (there is no beta on Nintendo Switch) for everyone who wants to participate.

When and at what time does the Diablo 2: Resurrected beta start and end?

The open beta will take place from August 20 to 23. Below we show you the times in Spain, Latin America and the United States, which mark both the start and end times of the beta.

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 7:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 6:00 p.m.

Argentina: at 2:00 p.m.

Bolivia: at 1:00 p.m.

Brazil: at 2:00 p.m.

Chile: at 1:00 p.m.

Colombia: at 12:00 hours

Costa Rica: at 11:00 am

Cuba: at 1:00 p.m.

Ecuador: at 12:00 hours

El Salvador: at 11:00 am

United States (Washington D.C.): at 1:00 p.m.

United States (PT): at 10:00 am

Guatemala: at 11:00 am

Honduras: at 11:00

Mexico: at 12:00

Nicaragua: at 11:00 am

Panama: at 12:00 hours

Paraguay: at 1:00 p.m.

Peru: at 12:00 hours

Puerto Rico: at 1:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: at 1:00 p.m.

Uruguay: at 2:00 p.m.

Venezuela: at 1:00 p.m.