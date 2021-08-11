Diablo 2: Resurrected Gets Remastered Opening After 21 Years

Diablo 2: Resurrected, Blizzard released today, August 11, through the PlayStation channel, its remastered version of the classic Diablo 2 opening, for the new Resurrected version of the game. With a little more than 7 minutes in length, the video is almost an animated short, with impressive quality graphics, as is customary for the producer:

The disclosure of the opening comes amid a storm of negative criticism that Activision Blizzard has faced after being sued for the culture of misogyny and harassment that would have allowed it to perpetuate within the company – mainly in the Blizzard segment.

But the developer didn’t want to wait before promoting Diablo 2: Resurrected a little more because the open beta for the game starts this weekend, on Friday the 13th. Interested players will be able to test the game on all platforms on that it is available: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Switch.

It is necessary for Blizzard, then, to raise the hype of the game, which is one of the great classics of the RPG world. Amid the nostalgia and calls from the public to boycott the company, it’s hard to predict how successful this open test will be. Diablo 2: Resurrected will make its debut on September 23rd.