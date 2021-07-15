Diablo 2 Resurrected Gains Improvements After Alpha Feedback

The technical alpha of Diablo 2 Resurrected showed the full potential of the remake developed by Vicarious Visions, but it also served for Blizzard to gather a lot of feedback and apply some point improvements to its classic dungeon crawler.

Among the main improvements listed by the producer on its official page, there is a drastic increase in our ability to collect loot through the areas. The inventory space has gained two new tabs for its shared chest, so in total there will be three tabs with 100 storage spaces each.

Another improvement was applied to the way characters were loaded when opening the game, as they sometimes appeared too close to enemies and already took damage before they could move, which was resolved.

The colors have also been recalibrated a bit, making the potions stand out a little more at the expense of grayer backgrounds, and some visual effects have been applied to spells, giving the impression that spells have more impact.

It’s nice to know that the studio managed to make all these little tweaks ahead of the release of Diablo 2 Resurrected, which is slated for September 23 on PC, PlayStation 5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.

If you want to know even more about the project, check out our exclusive interview with its directors! Are you excited for the game? What is your favorite memory with the original Diablo 2? Let us know in the comments below!