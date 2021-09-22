Diablo 2 Resurrected: Date, Time Of Release And How To Download

Diablo 2 Resurrected: Blizzard is just hours away from the launch of Diablo 2 Resurrected. We tell you the date, time and how to download it on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox and Switch. Diablo 2 Resurrected is here. Somewhat more than 20 years later, the success of Blizzard returns in a renewed format while maintaining the essence of the classic. Now even the public of the past and present generation consoles will be able to embark on an adventure and discover one of the great pillars of the genre.

With a planned launch on September 23, we will tell you how you can download it and at what time it can start. Prepare for hell.

What time is Diablo 2 Resurrected released?

Blizzard plans to release Diablo 2 Resurrected at 17:00 CEST on September 23. The launch will be global, so no region will be behind. We leave you the different stripes below.

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 5:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 4:00 p.m.

Argentina: at 12:00

Bolivia: at 11:00 o’clock

Brazil: at 12:00

Chile: at 11:00

Colombia: at 10:00 am

Costa Rica: at 09:00 hours

Cuba: at 11:00 am

Ecuador: at 10:00 am

El Salvador: at 09:00 hours

United States (Washington D.C.): at 11:00 am

United States (PT): at 08:00

Guatemala: at 09:00 hours

Honduras: at 09:00 hours

Mexico: at 10:00 am

Nicaragua: at 09:00 hours

Panama: at 08:00 hours

Paraguay: at 09:00 hours

Peru: at 10:00 am

Puerto Rico: at 11:00 am

Dominican Republic: at 11:00 am

Uruguay: at 12:00

Venezuela: at 11:00