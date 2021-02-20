Diablo 2: Resurrected announced for all platforms

Diablo, one of the series that left a mark on the game world, reached a serious fan base with its second game. Diablo 2, one of the most immersive games in the history of the game, comes with a remastered version. There were leaks that a remastered version of Diablo 2 would be released. Blizzard confirmed these leaks with its announcement at Blizzcon 2021. Diablo II: Resurrected; It will debut this year for PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X and Series S platforms. However, unfortunately, no exact release date has been given.

After Diablo III failed to deliver the expected, players began to feel the emptiness of Diablo II more. In this respect, it was a great good news for the gamers who could not play the game released in 2000. Because in this way, players will be able to reach the peaks of nostalgia with the polish of 2021.

In addition to Diablo II: Resurrected, Blizzard continues to work on Diablo IV, the fourth game in the series, and Diablo Immortal, which will come to mobile devices. Fans of the series have already rolled up their sleeves for Diablo II: Resurrected, but no exact date has been given for the release of the game. The game, which is announced to be released in 2021, is unfortunately unknown in which period of this year.