Dexter: Will Jennifer Carpenter Return in The Series Revival?

Dexter: Since Dexter’s revival was announced on Showtime, fans have wondered if Jennifer Carpenter could return as Debra Morgan in the series’ cast.

The character was killed in one of the most controversial moments of the series. However, the actress can be brought back in many ways, such as Dexter being haunted by his sister, similar to some moments of the anti-hero in the original production.

Furthermore, fans are already convinced that the actress is present in the filming of the revival. She shared a photo of an unidentified set on Instagram, along with the following caption: “The job is weird this year. That’s when I say something like #vidadeset”.

In addition, Dexter Daily fans are convinced that someone in the photo is wearing a Dexter badge, which, if so, would prove that the actress is involved in the production.

There is also the fact that Carpenter posted a video of the Cordova Museum and Sculpture Park, located in Lincoln, Massachusetts, where recordings of the series are taking place. However, her post was quickly deleted.

Dexter’s demise ended with the main character apparently living the rest of his days as a lumberjack. The conclusion did not please longtime fans and showrunner Clyde Phillips is considering the revival as an opportunity to write a final second.

However, he also said, “We are not undoing anything. We are not going to betray the public and say, ‘Oops, it was all a dream.’ What happened in the first eight years happened in the first eight years.”

According to Showtime, the expectation is that the ten new episodes will be shown by the end of 2021.