Dexter: series revival gets first teaser; check out!

Dexter: The Showtime series’ Dexter revival released the first teaser for the next 10-episode season with the legendary killer played by Michael C. Hall.

The video revisits the end of the original series, reaffirming that the revival takes place in the same continuity, about ten years after completion. In it, it is possible to see the camera approaching an ax attached to a newly cut tree trunk in the middle of a snow-covered forest, where a fire burns in the background.

Along a sinister trail, Hall’s calm voice confirms that the killer is back, saying: “There is really nothing like going back to nature. My nature ”.

The teaser alludes to the previous conclusion of the series, in which Dexter faked his own death and escaped from the authorities, later becoming a woodcutter. However, it seems that the time that has passed surrounded by nature has not quenched your bloodlust.

In the revival, the protagonist has a new villain to contend with: the unofficial mayor of Iron Lake, the small town in which Dexter is hiding, played by Clancy Brown. The plot will be set in both Iron Lake and New York.

The cast has already confirmed the presence of Julia Jones, Alano Miller, Johnny Sequoyah, Jamie Chung, Oscar Wahlberg, Jack Alcott and Michael Cyril Creighton.

Dexter was originally aired for eight seasons, from 2006 to 2013. In the meantime, the revival will be a closed story and is not intended to be followed by new seasons.

Clyde Phillips, who was the showrunner for the series for the first four seasons, will be back to oversee the revival. In addition, Phillips, Hall and Marcos Siega, who directed six of the ten episodes, will be the producers of the project.

Dexter’s revival will be released in the fall season, on Showtime!