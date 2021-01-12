Dexter: series revival announces new cast additions

Less than a week after Clancy Brown’s confirmation in the main cast of the Dexter series revival, Showtime announced new actors and actresses who will join Michael C. Hall in the new episodes: Julia Jones (The Mandalorian), Alano Miller (Sylvie’s Love ), Johnny Sequoyah (Believe) and Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird).

The character descriptions give hints about the new chapters in the series, which should have the state of New York as a backdrop. It is worth remembering that we saw Dexter for the last time in Óregon.

Check out the description of each character:

Julia Jones will play Angela Bishop, the first Native American to be chief of police in her upstate New York city.

Johnny Sequoyah will be Audrey, Angela’s teenage daughter who is described as “bold and stubborn”.

Alano Miller will play Logan, a sergeant in the Iron Lake Police Department who also works as an assistant wrestling coach at the local college.

Jack Alcott’s character description, Randall, is less specific, only stating that he will have a “significant encounter” with Dexter (Hall).

Dexter’s revival series will again be run by showrunner Clyde Phillips, in addition to executive production by Marcos Siega, John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Bill Carraro and Scott Reynolds.

According to Showtime, the expectation is that the ten new episodes will be shown by the end of 2021. The recordings are due to start next month in Massachusetts.