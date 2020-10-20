Dexter: revival will be an opportunity to ‘get things right’

It was recently announced that the Dexter series will return. The most famous fictional killer on television will have a 10-episode miniseries on Showtime. The news excited the fans, who did not like the conclusion presented in the series finale.

And the hype only increased after one of the executive producers said that the revival will be a unique program and will bring a new ending.

The new Dexter

Clyde Phillips, executive producer and showrunner of the series, has already made it clear that the miniseries will not be a 9th season of Dexter. He said the idea is to restart the series and use the events of the past few years to create a new program. Because of this, Phillips believes it is a good opportunity to make a different ending.

However, the showrunner commented that the new series is not being produced just because the original series finale, which aired in 2013, was a failure. He made it clear that the idea is not to betray fans of the show by saying that everything that happened was a dream and that the mistakes made are magically fixed!

Dexter’s ending was a negative impact even for Michael C. Hall, the show’s protagonist. He states that he did not see the episode and that, in his opinion, the disgust of the fans came from the fact that the audience wanted some kind of closure in the series finale.



