Dexter: producer promises death exchange for serial killer

Dexter’s return to TV with his new chapters is likely to be filled with deaths. At least, that’s what the show’s executive producer, Clyde Phillips, promises.

“Dexter always has what we call a‘ dark passenger ’living inside him. He’s more terrified than ever, but that gloomy passenger is a voice he can’t deny. This is Dexter. People are going to die, ”said Phillips.

About the new episodes of Dexter

Clyde had already made it clear to the public that the new chapters will not be a new season, but rather a miniseries that will be able to restart what has already been shown in the series. The idea is to use the events of the past few years to make a new program and end the story differently.

The showrunner also emphasized that the new chapters are not being made just because the end of the eighth season (which aired in 2013) was below fan expectations. According to him, redoing what has already been shown would be misleading fans of the series. “We are not going to betray the public and say: ‘oops, it was all a dream’. What happened in the first eight years happened in the first eight years ”.

The end of Dexter was such a failure that not even Michael C. Hall, the star of the series, watched it. In his opinion, much of this failure is due to the fact that the fans expected a more closed ending at the conclusion.

Dexter ended in 2013 and will now have 10 chapters that aim to give a better ending to the program. Dexter’s return is scheduled for the second half of 2021 on the Showtime TV channel.



