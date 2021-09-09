Dexter: New Blood Wins Trailer With Original Character Return

Showtime released this Thursday (9) the first full trailer of the revival Dexter: New Blood. The video shows serial killer Dexter Morgan living in a small town by the name of James Lindsay. To the surprise of fans, the trailer also gives a small glimpse of Deb, the protagonist’s sister.

Check out the full video:

“Ten years after disappearing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, Dexter is living under a false name in the fictional small town of Iron Lake, New York. He may be embracing his new life, but following unexpected events in this close-knit community, his darker side inevitably beckons,” says the video description.

Michael C. Hall, Jennifer Carpenter, Clancy Brown, Alano Miller, Johnny Sequoyah, Jack Alcott and David Magidoff are part of the cast.

Dexter: New Blood will feature ten episodes and premiere Nov. 7 on Showtime. In Brazil, the series will be shown by Paramount+.