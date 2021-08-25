Dexter: New Blood – Jennifer Carpenter on Deborah Morgan’s return

Dexter: New Blood will be the new season of one of the most acclaimed series of the past decade. And fans gained a new reason to get excited about the show: the return of Dexter’s sister Deborah Morgan. Confirmation was made by the actress who plays the character, Jennifer Carpenter at a press conference this Tuesday (24).

ATTENTION: SPOILERS AHEAD!

You might be wondering, “but didn’t Deborah die in the last episode of the series?” Yes, in fact the character is dead. However, Dexter’s sister will act as the conscience of the protagonist, whose role was played for many seasons by her own father, Harry, played by actor James Remar.

Deborah Morgan will not be a ghost

During a Showtime production press conference, Carpenter commented on the character’s return, now acting as a voice in the protagonist’s mind. “I don’t think of her as a ghost, but as a link, an echo, or an inconvenient truth for Dexter,” explained the actress. “She represents a corner of Dexter’s mind that we all have in our own heads that says: wait a minute, if you do this then there will be consequences!”

Rumors of Debra’s return began circulating in March, when Carpenter shared a photo of her on set on Instagram in the character’s trademark horizontal striped outfit.

Also returning to the show is the assassin Trinity, played by John Lithgow. The character also died in the series, but must have a role similar to that of Carpenter, that is, in Dexter’s subconscious.

Dexter: New Blood will feature ten episodes and premiere on November 7th on Showtime. In Brazil, the series will be shown by Paramount +.

And you, looking forward to the return of the series? Tell us here in the comments!