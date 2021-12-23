Dexter: New Blood: This Monday, 20, Showtime released the preview of the 1×8 episode of Dexter: New Blood. Apparently, Dexter will be in big trouble after falling into a trap created by Kurt.

In the released images, we can see the character tied up inside a car that travels through a terrible forest. In another moment, the promo shows him following through the forest with several bruises on his body and face.

Check out the full preview.

Since its debut, the follow-up miniseries by the acclaimed Dexter has been well received by the public and critics alike. Showtime’s new program aims to continue the story ending in the last season of the original show, as the production to this day has had a great cultural and marketing impact.

That way, Dexter: New Blood fans can already prepare their hearts, as the plot promises a rollercoaster of feelings for the 1×8 episode, titled “Unfair Game”. The chapter arrives on North American television on December 26th.

