Dexter: The next episode of Dexter: New Blood will only air on December 5th. However, Showtime has already released an unprecedented preview with truly chilling footage of what’s to come in the series.

Apparently, the razor will once again become a crucial element in the narrative, as evidenced by the scene in which Dexter (Michael C. Hall) finds the object, precisely thinking that it belongs to Harrison (Jack Alcott), his son.

You can check out the full video below!

Continuing the events presented in episode 4, it is highly likely that Harrison was actually lying about being the victim of a stabbing. Despite having already confronted him, Dexter still isn’t convinced enough about the matter, considering his own past as well.

In addition to this plot, the mystery of the missing girls must also continue. The production’s cast also includes guest appearances Jennifer Carpenter, Julia Jones, Jamie Chung, Alano Miller, Johnny Sequoyah, Steve M. Robertson and Clancy Brown.

So don’t miss it! Next Sunday (5), a new episode of Dexter: New Blood will be broadcast on Showtime.