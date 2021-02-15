Dexter: Jamie Chung is scheduled for season 9 of series

Actress Jamie Chung joined the cast of Dexter’s revival. The series, originally from the Showtime channel, debuted in 2006 and had 8 seasons, one of the most popular on the network.

During the exhibition time, the production won several awards, in addition to attributing great critical success to its main actor, Michael C. Hall, for his interpretation of the forensic technician and titular character.

Chung will play a respected presenter on a Los Angeles true crime podcast called Molly. The actress did a solid job playing Ji-Ah in the HBO horror series Lovecraft Country, as did journalist Valerie in Gotham and Mulan in Once Upon a Time.

Jamie’s character does not yet have many details. So it is not known how Molly will cross Dexter’s path.

Dexter: Learn about the serial killer series revival

After the disappointing outcome in 2014, fans hoped the series could have another chance to repair its mistakes from last year. Thus, Showtime announced in October last year that a new 10-episode season, with Michael C. Hall returning as Dexter, would happen.

Headed by Clyde Philips, showrunner who left the series after the 4th season, the revival takes place 10 years after the events of the series finale.

In addition to Chung, other actors will be part of the cast. Clancy Brown plays the antagonist Kurt Caldwell, just as Oscar Wahlberg plays Zach, a captain on a high school wrestling team.

In addition to these, Michael Cyril Creighton, Julia Jones, Johnny Sequoyah and Jack Alcott are also confirmed in the revival.

Dexter’s 9th season has yet to be released. So keep an eye out for more news!