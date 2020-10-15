Dexter Comes With A New Season After 7 Years

Showtime’s charismatic serial killer series, Dexter, will appear again in 2021 with its 9th season. The lead role of the series is again starring Michael C. Hall.

Showtime’s beloved serial killer drama series Dexter returns for one last horror session. Showtime announced that on Wednesday, under the leadership of Michael C. Hall, Dexter will appear again with a 10-episode season in the fall of 2021.

Dexter, who made the final with his 8th season on September 22, 2013, will appear before the audience with his 9th season after 7 years. Moreover, the charismatic Dexter of the series, Michael C. Hall, will be in the new season. Apart from Hall, the show’s producer, Clyde Philips, will be at work for the new season.

“Dexter is a very special show with millions of fans as well as for Showtime,” Showtime executive Gary Levine told the press. “We would revisit this unique character if we could find an approach worthy of the original series,” said Levine.

When will the new season come?

According to the statement made by Showtime, the popular series Dexter, which has millions of fans, will be shot in early 2021 and will begin broadcasting in the autumn of the same year. Of course, the pandemic process may hinder the launch of the series, but it’s still nice to see Dexter officially coming with the new season.



