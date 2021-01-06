Dexter: Clancy Brown will be cast in the series

Dexter’s revival has yet another name confirmed in its cast. This is Clancy Brown, who joins Michael C. Hall in the new episodes of the series about the mythical serial killer. He will play the villain Kurt Caldwell.

According to information released to date, Kurt Caldwell was said to have been born and lived his entire life in the small town of Iron Lake, where the majority of the population regards him as an unofficial mayor.

Kurt is a powerful being, but quite generous and loved by all residents of the small town. “He is a true man of the people,” says the official description released to the press. However, there is a hidden facet of the villain that many people fear.

“If he is protecting you, consider yourself blessed. But in case you end up upsetting or hurting someone he likes… may God help you ”, completes the short biography of the character.

Clancy Brown is best known for playing the infamous Captain Hadley in the 1995 film Dream of Freedom.

He also joined the cast of HBO’s Carnivàle between 2003 and 2005, and since 1999 has given voice to Seu Sirigueijo in the SpongeBob SquarePants series, in addition to all its derivatives, such as the movie SpongeBob: The Incredible Rescue.

Other notable works as a voice actor are in the animations Phineas and Ferb, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, American Dad! It’s adventure time.

Dexter’s revival series will again be run by showrunner Clyde Phillips, in addition to executive production by Marcos Siega, John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Bill Carraro and Scott Reynolds.

According to Showtime, the expectation is that the ten new episodes will be shown by the end of 2021.