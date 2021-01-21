Devs from Streets of Rage 4 creates art from Garou

The artists Ben Fiquet and Julian Nguyen-You, from the Lizardcube studio (Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap and Streets of Rage 4), shared on their social networks a conceptual art idealizing what would be a sequel to the classic Garou: Mark of the Wolves, released originally in 1999 by SNK.

The art design was produced based on the latest game in the Fatal Fury saga and the fighters were created through a remastering of their original versions with the nineties graphics. The process was shared in a detailed video where you can see all the rework, from the most stylized drawings of the fighters to the setting of an unprecedented scenario. Check it out below.

Taken by the Lizardcube artists as Garou: Mark of the Wolves 2, the concept is just a fanart, as there are no plans to revive the franchise after the 1999 classic Garou was a sales failure, resulting in the SNK going bankrupt. So the project appears as an idealization that mixes two professionals who were interested in showing how a modern engine would be applied in the game.

What did you think of the Ben Fiquet and Julian Nguyen-You project? Would you like to see a sequel to Garou: Mark of the Wolves? Leave your opinion in the comments.