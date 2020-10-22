Devolver Digital buys Croteam, by Serious Sam

Yesterday (21), through an official note sent to the press, Devolver Digital, from Shadow Warrior and Fall Guys, confirmed the acquisition of the Croatian studio Croteam, from the Serious Sam franchise – since the third game – and the award-winning philosophical puzzle The Talos Principle .

“The truth is that our future together is very exciting, with new projects like The Talos Principle 2, plus Serious Sam games and original IPs from Croteam and Croteam Incubator. Of course, Croteam will maintain complete creative freedom, and Devolver Digital will continue. making silly recommendations that Croteam can just ignore, “said the statement posted on the Devolver website.



