Devolver Digital acquires Croteam, creators of Serious Sam

The publisher specializing in independent court videogames takes over the Croatian studio, ensuring that it will maintain its creative freedom in the future.

New Business Movement in the Video Game Industry; Devolver Digital, the famous publisher specialized in independent video games behind such prominent names as Hotline Miami or the most recent Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, has bought the Croatian studio Croteam, creators of titles as charismatic as the crazy FPS saga Serious Sam or the sci-fi puzzle The Talos Principle. This has been communicated through an official announcement on their website and their official channels, maintaining the humorous tone to which we are accustomed from Devolver Digital itself.

Both companies “are now married”

“Devolver has acquired Croteam. Perhaps Croteam has acquired Devolver. In one way or another, now we are married, “they say from Devolver through a tweet. Thus, Croteam becomes part of the business conglomerate of Devolver Digital, a company that will from now on be responsible for publishing the following video games from the Zagreb-based studio, among which are The Talos Principle 2, future installments of the Serious Sam saga (of which we recently received its fourth numbered installment with Planet Badass for PC and Stadia) and other projects for the future.

The purchase also includes all his intellectual property and his secondary studies Croteam Incubator, a label that is responsible for publishing other Croatian independent studio games. Of course, Devolver Digital ensures that the creators of Serious Sam will maintain total creative freedom for their future projects and those already in development, despite the fact that they may receive “silly recommendations that Croteam always ignores. And we prefer that it be so ”, they conclude from Devolver Digital.

Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass is already available on both PC and Stadia since last September 24, with the aim of also reaching PS4 and Xbox One in the future after exclusivity with the Google streaming platform.



