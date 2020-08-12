Devil May Cry Dante HD Remaster will also be a paid DLC

The character of the Devil May Cry saga, which was part of the Shin Megami Tensei III that arrived in Europe in its day, will now be a paid DLC of the remaster.

A DLC … for a remastering. Curious to say the least, the latest move by Atlus, who announced today that Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster, scheduled for 2021 on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, will come hand in hand with downloadable content that includes Dante, the protagonist of the Devil May Cry saga. This DLC will be sold separately, it is called “Maniax Pack” and will cost 980 yen (about 7.79 euros).

Even more curious is the fact that Dante came standard in the version of Shin Megami Tensei III that arrived in Europe in 2005, so surely more than one took it for granted. However, it should be noted that the western version was a special edition that also came out in Japan in 2004, a year after the original release. Here in Spain the game was called Shin Megami Tensei: Lucifer’s Call and it got an 8.5 in its MeriStation analysis. It was a Capcom marketing maneuver for us to open our mouths for Devil May Cry 3, which would be released in 2005. As in that European version, this Maniax Pack changes the title screen and replaces the guest character in all animations original, Raudou Kuzunoha (from Devil Summoner 2: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. King Abaddon). In his place will be Dante and his unmistakable style, whom we can count on as an ally.

Shin Megami Tensei V, exclusive to Nintendo Switch

For the rest, remember that the game, although it will be released in Japan on October 29, will be requested until spring 2021 in the rest of the world. A year in which we will finally also have Shin Megami Tensei V, who after years of silence (it was announced in October 2017) decided to show a new trailer in the latest Nintendo Direct Mini. In it he showed us a world in which everything has collapsed and now chaos and monsters reign. In this case it will be exclusive to Nintendo Switch and wait for the end of the year.



