Devil May Cry 5 voice actor Brad Venable dies at 43

Unfortunately, the voice acting community lost one of its most loved members this week. Actor Brad Venable passed away yesterday (7) at the age of 43. He had dubbed numerous games and animations in his career, but the most recent works were Devil May Cry 5 and Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Many professional colleagues offered their condolences to Brad’s wife and other members of his family. Some even posted videos and photos to remember happy moments, but all with the permission of his wife.

With the permission of his wife, I'm posting this video for you @bradvenable. Once I can gather my thoughts tomorrow, I'll record them when I'm not a goddamn mess. You'll tell me to let it all out, but man, if I do, I'd be crying forever. My brother. I love you so much. pic.twitter.com/S8x7fEjiTD — Darrel J Delfin ✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@DarrelJDelfin) January 8, 2021

Other famous works of the actor include games like Demon’s Souls Remake, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold Wars. He was also not a novice in the anime world, as he made characters in Attack on Titan, My Hero Academia, Hunter x Hunter and Dragon Ball Super.

So far Brad’s cause of death has not been released and the family is asking for respect at this time and to avoid speculation. We are happy that at least his voice will always be immortalized in the works in which he worked.