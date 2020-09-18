Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition with Ray Tracing for PS5

Capcom has released a new video for Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, now to show how the title will work with Ray Tracing specifications. The trailer presents, through graphical comparisons with the maximum settings on and off, how the lighting and dynamics effects will be in the game.

According to Matt Walker, producer of Devil May Cry 5, the new generation game will undergo significant improvements over the original version, featuring reflections rendered in real time and on any mirrored surface, dynamic shading that will be part of every object in the scenario, whether destroyed or not, and lighting effects that will accompany different tones in the environments, conveying a realism far beyond that presented in DmC 5.

In addition, the possibility of playing with Ray Tracing enabled or disabled will allow the player to choose between three graphics modes exclusive to the Special Edition. With Ray Tracing on, you can choose between gameplay in 4K and 30 fps or 1080p at 60 fps. Meanwhile, players who choose to disable the feature will have access to a game that runs at an impressive 120 fps, proving that any choice will give a magnificent result.

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition will bring villain Vergil as a playable character and a new game mode, the Legendary Dark Knight, which will substantially increase the amount of enemies on the screen.

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition will be released on November 12 for the PlayStation 5 as one of the entry titles.



