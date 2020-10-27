Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition will not support ray tracing

The new version of the Capcom video game will be updated on Xbox Series X soon to receive ray tracing; not so on Xbox Series S.

Capcom has confirmed the enhancements Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition will receive on Xbox Series X | S when it goes on sale this November. The title, an expanded version with Vergil as a selectable character, will enjoy a mode with up to 120 FPS, reduced loading times, Turbo mode, improved 3D audio, Legendary Dark Knight difficulty and a future update where Direct X Ray Tracing will be added; ray tracing in real time. However, ray tracing is only coming to Xbox Series X, not Xbox Series S.

In a statement published through the social network Twitter, the Japanese firm has stated that the reduced performance console of the new generation of Microsoft (without disk reader, less TFLOPS of power, without 4K resolution and with 512 GB of storage in instead of 1 TB) you run out of that ray tracing, although you can activate the mode at 120 FPS.

Four modes available on Xbox Series X and PS5; you choose

We have recently learned about the resolution and frame rate modes per second in the new generation of consoles, a total of four options where it will be the PS5 and Xbox Series X user who makes the decision to enjoy the experience as they like best; always governed by whether we want ray tracing or not.

4K / 30 FPS resolution with active ray tracing

1080p / 60 FPS resolution with active ray tracing

4K / 60 FPS resolution with Ray Tracing disabled

Unknown resolution at 120 FPS with Ray Tracing disabled

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition will be released digitally on November 10 on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S; on November 12 it will be on PS5, while in Europe it will be on November 19 when we can start playing because the new Sony console will be available in stores a week later here than in the rest of the world. Those who prefer the physical version will be able to get it on December 1.



