Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition ray tracing feature coming

Capcom notes that Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition’s ray tracing feature on Xbox Series X is coming later. Although it will be on the PS5 version from day one, Microsoft’s console will receive it through a “post-game launch” update.

Ray tracing is the cornerstone of the visual enhancements of the Japanese company’s hit special edition. They recently published that the game “is being developed and optimized specifically to benefit from the architecture and the leap in processing power offered on PS5 and Xbox Series X,” in reference to their plans not to release it on PC.

You will have two performance modes when activating ray tracing, depending on whether you want better resolution (4K at 30fps) or higher framerate (1080p at 60fps). In the words of Matt Walker to PlayStation Blog, its producer, ray tracing allows them to have more realistic lighting. “It allows the system to draw really dynamic reflections, and create more realistic lights and shadows.” Walker explains that, until now, the artists on the team had to create approximations of the reflections by hand to achieve this effect. “The ray tracing architecture of the PlayStation 5 gives us ‘more power’ to create real reflections in real time,” he concludes.



