Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition is not coming to PC

Capcom claims that Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition will not be coming to PC. According to the Japanese company, the new edition of the 2019 hit has been designed solely to take advantage of the hardware capabilities of the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

“Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition is being developed and optimized specifically to take advantage of the architecture and the leap in processing power offered on PS5 and Xbox Series X, so we are focusing on those platforms. There are currently no plans to launch it on PC, ”a Capcom representative told Eurogamer.

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition was revealed as part of the PS5 Showcase on September 16. In the words of Matt Walker, its producer, this edition was created “with two goals in mind.” “Enhancing the already award-winning DMC5 gameplay for a next-gen experience and adding key content that fans have been asking for.”



