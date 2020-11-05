Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition got new trailer

After seeing here that Capcom announced the game Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition during TGS 2020, the Japanese developer took another step in the promotion of the new title and the character Vergil, which is expected to arrive on the PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

With just under 2 minutes, the video (below) allows you to check how Vergil’s gameplay is doing and also to check out Hyde’s new Defeat song, set as the background track in the trailer in question.

As can be seen, Vergil will be very close to what has already been seen in the Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition, bringing the mechanics Concentration Gauge to offer greater damage related to the time that is close to the enemy.

Not least, three different weapons are also shown in the video: Yamato, Beowulf and Spectral Force Edge, giving a preview of the armaments and their potentials during the match with Vergil.

Not least, Capcom also confirmed Legendary Dark Knight mode, which will support Ray Tracing and more in the game:

“Harness the power of the next generation of consoles and adapt the options to your preferred gaming experience. Adjust your experience by prioritizing beautiful and realistic lighting effects using ray-tracing, the sharpest resolution possible or the highest frame rates series already offered.

Insufficient? You will also be able to hear the action unfolding around you with incredible 3D sound, and the loading time passes in the blink of an eye to keep the excitement going. All this with new modes even more intense so that you can take your style to the maximum. And the icing on the infernal cake? Vergil joins the gang as a new playable character!

The PlayStation 5 version even uses the adaptive triggers of the DualSense controller to allow you to feel the tension of battle at your fingertips. ”

Remember that the Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition will be available globally for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S at the launch of the consoles. For PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, Vergil will be offered as a paid DLC on December 15th.



