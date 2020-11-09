Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition gets Vergil trailer

With the release of Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition approaching, Capcom today released a new game trailer, with great emphasis on the new playable character Vergil. The series’ official twitter reminded fans that the game is coming out this week digitally:

The new version will be made available on the two next generation consoles with great performance and visual improvements, making its action even more electrifying, especially in the mode that brings more enemies and speed 1.2 times faster (all with Ray Tracing or 120 fps). Check out the new trailer below.

Over here, the game will be available on November 10 on the Xbox Series X / S, and on November 19 on the PlayStation 5. Are you excited to revisit the latest chapter in the series? Did you like the new trailer? Comment!



