Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Coming to PS5

This version with box and disc will be released in December, but the digital version will arrive coinciding with the release of the new consoles in November.

Capcom has confirmed that Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition will go on sale in physical format for PS5 and Xbox Series X this December 1. The definitive version of the famous hack and slash title will feature this improved and expanded edition to take full advantage of the new generation, also in traditional format, with box and disc.

Players who prefer to get the digital edition (the only solution available on PS5 Digital Edition and Xbox Series S) will be able to purchase it on the launch day of both consoles; therefore, on November 10 it will be possible to start playing on Xbox Series X | S and on November 12 on PlayStation 5 consoles (November 19 in Europe). Its price in this case will be $ 39.99.

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition will cost $ 39.99 in its digital version

In the absence of knowing the price of the physical version of Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, which is susceptible to change with respect to the digital one, we leave below all the news regarding the original video game.

Virgil – Dante’s Brother Debuts on DMCV as a Selectable Character; On PS4 and Xbox One it will be sold separately as paid DLC.

Available graphics modes: 4K / 30 FPS resolution with ray tracing or 1080p / 60 FPS resolution. Possibility of gameplay at 120 FPS.

Turbo mode: ability to play at x1.2 speed compared to the standard.

New difficulty mode, Legendary Dark Edition: games with many more enemies on screen than normal and, therefore, greater complexity.

Renovated technical section and 3D Audio: Capcom has developed this version with the aim of offering better graphics, according to the new generation of consoles; added to reduced load times and improvements in lighting with techniques such as ray tracing. Regarding ray tracing, it will be included in Xbox Series X | S later as an update; output only on PS5.



