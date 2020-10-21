Devil May Cry 5 SE gets details of graphics options

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition was announced during the PlayStation event last month, confirming the title for the new generation of consoles with some additional content. On Reddit, a Capcom representative published the game’s graphics specifications and confirmed that Ray Tracing can have a considerable impact on the game’s resolution.

In the publication, WBacon, the representative who posted on Reddit, confirms that the game cannot run at 4K 60FPS with Ray Tracing enabled. To take advantage of the new technology in Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, players will have to settle for 4K and 30FPS resolution. Check the possible resolutions:

4K and 30FPS with Ray Tracing

1080p and 60FPS with Ray Tracing

4K and 60FPS without Ray Tracing

Other resolutions achieve 120FPS, but without Ray Tracing

According to Matt Walker, producer of Devil May Cry 5, the new generation game will undergo significant improvements compared to the original version, with reflections rendered in real time and on any mirrored surface, conveying a realism far beyond that presented on the current console. generation.

But it’s not just graphical improvements that the Special Edition should bring: the game also features the villain Vergil as a playable character and the Legendary Dark Knight, a new game mode that will considerably increase the amount of enemies on the screen.

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition will be released on November 12 for PS5 and Xbox Series X. The version will not be released for PC.



