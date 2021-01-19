Devil May Cry 5 mod adds multiplayer mode to PC version

Since the character Vergil won his own DLC as a playable character in Devil May Cry 5, there was no shortage of fans wanting to see a multiplayer mode added to the game. Although this hasn’t happened officially, at least there is already a mod that does that.

The NexusMods user known as Rasierer has created a modification that adds a cooperative mode for some missions and the ability to play the existing Bloody Palace mode with up to three other players.

With the latest update, you can play with V, Dante, Nero and Vergil as your companions on these missions. As you would expect from almost any game with mods, this is only possible on the PC version of Devil May Cry 5.

Other than that, it is worth mentioning that some of the people who used this mod reported that the experience is still not perfect, but it remains very fun and delivers what it promises. It is also good to warn that the only quests that were left out in this cooperative way were missions 7 and 13, since they had some very annoying problems and that will still be solved.

Certainly this is a mod that can receive several updates to arrive at a more stable result and with even more features. Who knows, it is perhaps an initiative like this that makes developers interested in delivering a real and official multiplayer mode.

This would be an excellent opportunity for PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X owners to enjoy the game with their friends. Do you think this is the type of game that works well with cooperative modes?