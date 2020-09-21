Devil May Cry 5 is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X

Capcom announced the arrival of the phenomenal game Devil May Cry 5 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The version to be named as “Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition” will be presented to the players in a way that is enriched in both technical and content.

Capcom, one of the important names in the video game industry, released the last member of Devil May Cry, one of the popular game series, in the past year. The game, which attracted great interest from the players during its publication, can be played on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or PC platforms today. However, it has been announced that players can also access this game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

In the statements made by Capcom, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game, which became a phenomenon, were announced. The game, which will be released in November, will be named “Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition”. Players will encounter a lot of innovations in the new version of Devil May Cry 5.

The new version of the game has been enriched in both content and technique

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition will also have a separate place for Capcom. Because the company will have the opportunity to appear on the next generation game consoles with Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition for the first time. Aware of this, the company does not seem to put its best efforts to provide players with the best experience. Because the new version of Devil May Cry 5 will appear enriched in terms of both technical and content.

According to the statements made by the developer team, Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition will have innovations such as ray tracing and 3D audio technology. In addition, gamers will be able to play Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition at up to 120 fps in 4K resolution.

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition will have two extra game modes

Capcom says Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, prepared for next-generation consoles, will have two extra game modes. These modes will be named “Legendary Dark Knight” and “Turbo”. Turbo Mode will increase the overall gameplay speed of the game by 20 percent. In this way, players will be offered a more mobile Devil May Cry 5 experience. The legendary Dark Knight Mode will appear as a new level of difficulty, making this game much more challenging.

The developer team says that the extra content in the new version of the game will not be limited to these two modes. According to the statements made, Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, including the Deluxe Edition and the EX Color Pack. Devil May Cry 5 fans will also be able to play the new version of the game as Vergil. In this way, the players will be offered an experience with rich content.

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition to be released digitally first

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition will be available for the first time in the form of a digital version in November. The company states that in the future, new announcements about the game will be made and a date will be given for the physical version. So gamers who want to have this game with a disc will probably have to wait for a while.

In the statements made by the developer team, there was no evaluation of the price of Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition. It is also unclear how players who already own the game will receive this version upgrade. Devil May Cry 5 fans seem to be listening to Capcom’s comments in the coming days.



