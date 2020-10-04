Devices that Apple sent for recycling have been sold!

Apple is known to transform old and unused devices like other technology companies. In fact, a scandal arose about Apple’s devices that need to be recycled, which has systems and robots specially developed for this. It is said that more than 100,000 devices such as the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch that need to be converted have been resold.

Apple’s devices that need recycling have been sold

Apple is working with companies other than itself to recycle devices. One of them, GEEP Canada, was sued for not converting and selling Apple devices when they were supposed to convert them. It is reported that a lawsuit was recently filed for this problem, which was taken very seriously for Apple.

Allegedly, nearly 500,000 devices were sent by Apple to GEEP Canada, a subsidiary of Quantum Lifecycle Partners, for recycling. Approximately 103 thousand of these devices were sold again and the company generated significant income from here. While the incident has just emerged, it actually covers devices between January 2015 and December 2017.

How did the incident come about? Apple conducts an audit and finds that 18 percent of its old devices still access the internet over cellular networks. Going over the situation, Apple aims to get $ 22.7 million from the Canadian-based company with the lawsuit it filed. GEEP Canada, on the other hand, denies the allegations and blames its three employees on the matter.



