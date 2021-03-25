Developers will be able to bring Zoom features to their apps

The new Video SDK released by Zoom will enable application developers to create desktop experiences with video-based applications and native user interfaces. Thus, they will be able to offer HD video, audio and interaction features of Zoom to their users.

According to the video conferencing service, second- and third-party developers have leveraged the Video SDK to add the reliability and scalable performance of Zoom’s video-priority unified communications platform to their products and applications. This way, developers will be able to build exciting experiences that can increase customer engagement and generate new revenue opportunities, regardless of the Zoom Meetings interface.

Zoom also exemplifies various scenarios in which developers can integrate their services. Developers can integrate Zoom features into social media applications to create stable and engaging communication experiences, such as live streams with interactive chat while on the go. Using Zoom’s HD video, audio, and interactive features, game developers can create desktop gaming applications that offer new opportunities for audience interaction. Organizations can take advantage of Zoom’s interactive features to create unique customer-specific shopping experiences and generate revenue. Using the Video SDK, developers can improve their customers’ experience, create applications and functions that reduce user experience disruptions, provide new opportunities for audience engagement, and increase accessibility.

On the other hand, Lingmo, a cloud-based artificial intelligence translation software provider, is shown as an example of what is possible with the Video SDK. According to Zoom, Lingmo used the Video SDK to create Lingmo Captions, which provides real-time translated captions for meetings. This app not only enables communication between people speaking different languages, but also improves the user experience by providing additional opportunities for interaction.

What is the Zoom Developer Platform?

The Video SDK is described as a critical component of the Zoom Developer Platform, which allows service providers and developers to create integrations with applications on top of Zoom’s unified communications platform and bring video, audio, content sharing, chat and more to their applications.

Developed by considering the needs and goals of the developers, the Developer Platform provides global distribution opportunities with the discovery of Zoom developer solutions and tools, easy access to special support infrastructure and developer community resources.

Zoom Developer Platform APIs include developer kits, chatbots, webhooks, and distributions for integrations with apps.

The latest version of the platform provides more detailed performance analysis to provide developers with additional insight into the performance and usage of their apps on the Zoom App Marketplace. These include user and account level subscription numbers, active user and active account metrics, API usage volumes, and more. Zoom also plans to release even more updates to improve app and integration discoverability in the coming months.

How to use Zoom Video SDK?

Zoom has released a new purchase option that allows developers to create a Video SDK developer account immediately. This allows developers to start working on the Video SDK after only a few minutes of steps.

There is no starting fee up to 10,000 minutes per month. Only additional minutes above this are charged. Zoom offers a $ 1000 annual volume plan for the Video SDK with monthly usage of 30,000 minutes.

You can use the contact section on the Video SDK page to get detailed information about Zoom Video SDK.

You can visit developer.zoom.us for more information about Zoom’s open developer platform and other developer solutions, and the Zoom App Marketplace to find applications and integrations that enhance the Zoom experience or start building an integration with Zoom.