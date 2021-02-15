Developers uploaded Android TV to Amazon TV Stick 4K

Anyone who owns a Fire TV Stick 4K has a good range of apps available on the Amazon app store for the gadget. With this, it is possible to take advantage of various streaming services through the accessory, such as Prime Video itself, for example, in addition to other popular platforms, such as Netflix and Disney Plus.

However, despite offering a good amount of services, many applications available on the Play Store, for example, are not available for the Amazon gadget, even if it runs an operating system – Fire OS – based on Android.

With this, in order to offer an alternative to Amazon’s limitation, XDA Developers’ developers created a custom ROM that takes the Android TV interface to Amazon devices, thus allowing the installation of almost any application present in the Google store .

It is important to note, however, that some services are not available in this custom ROM, such as Google voice search or Google Assistant. Still, it is possible to take advantage of many other interesting functions, such as Alexa’s voice commands. And, most importantly, many apps on the Play Store can be installed, in addition to the traditional Prime Video, Netflix and Spotify that, according to the developers, could be installed normally.

Before carrying out the procedure, it is necessary to keep in mind that the step-by-step is not something officially made available by Amazon, so it must be done at the user’s own risk and TudoCelular does not recommend installation if you are not familiar with the subject. The complete procedures can be seen at this link.

For installation, the user must have, in addition to the Fire TV Stick 4K, an OTG adapter, a FAT32-formatted USB stick, a TV or monitor and a keyboard or mouse to navigate between the options.

It is worth remembering that, if you do not want to modify the system of your accessory, it is also possible to install some Play Store applications on the Fire Stick by following the methods on this link. However, not all apps are optimized for the gadget interface

So, do you intend to install Android TV on your Fire TV Stick 4K or are you satisfied with Amazon’s interface? Comment with us in the space below.