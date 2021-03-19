Developer sues Apple for fraudulent negligence

The accusation that Apple would neglect false reviews on the App Store and benefit from the situation took on new proportions last Wednesday (17). Kosta Eleftheriou, founder of KPAW LLC, spoke about the practice on his Twitter last month and has now decided to go to court against the Apple company, claiming that the giant wants to retain the economic power it has even if it means using scams.

According to the professional, violating developer contracts, “Apple systematically flexes its monopoly strength against potential competition through the App Store.” One example, he cites, is what happened to his app, FlickType, for Apple Watch, which big tech would be interested in, plagiarized by similar software that doesn’t work. When reporting the case to the company, Kosta would have been ignored.

In addition, Eleftheriou points out that he declined an offer for the technology of which he owns Randy Marsden, former head of the team that developed keyboards for iOS until 2018. Then, his solution was removed from the app store and constant difficulties imposed on the new availability complicated the professional’s life.

“Evidently, Apple thought the Claimant would simply give up and sell his application at a discount,” describes the suit. Months of appeals passed before the product returned to the App Store, while copies of its design were approved without difficulty.

Theft and exploitation

Based on this stance, explains the complaint, Apple acts to “crush” a developer who does not sell his solutions for a low price through the application of “obscure and irrational” exploratory fees and restrictions. ”

“At the same time, Apple allows other developers that it does not see as real competitors, including fraudulent ones, to sell similar and inferior products because it profits from its sales.”

Among the manipulations carried out by scammers are cited screenshots and videos taken from legitimate applications, which harms reputable companies. Finally, the lawsuit brought by Kosta Eleftheriou suggests that there are ulterior motives in Apple’s speeches.

“The company … lies to its regulators, saying it must maintain its monopoly power over the sale of Apple-related apps to protect consumers, when in fact, it allows them to be stolen and exploits those who try to deliver innovation.”