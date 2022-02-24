Developer Of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Asks Them To Help The Ukrainians

GSC Game World, the Ukrainian developer of the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. series, shared this Thursday (24) a request for people to help the armed forces of the Eastern European country. Ukraine has been invaded by Russia and there have already been reports of military attacks in several cities, including the capital Kiev.

“Our country woke up to the sounds of explosion and gunfire, but is ready to defend our freedom and independence as it remains strong and ready for anything,” reads an excerpt from the company’s Twitter post.

The GSC asked colleagues from the video game industry, gamers, content creators, bloggers and everyone who loves games to help and pass the message on. The company released an account for sending financial amounts that will be passed on to the care of Ukrainian fighters.

The Russian Federation has declared war on Ukraine.

The future is unknown, but we are sure of our Armed Forces and country.

We ask all: do not stand aside and help those in need. Support the Armed Forces of Ukraine:

UA843000010000000047330992708 pic.twitter.com/p3pNA8bI8S — S.T.A.L.K.E.R. OFFICIAL (@stalker_thegame) February 24, 2022

GSC Game World was responsible for S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl, S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky and S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat. This year S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl.

FPS games tell an alternate story in which the Chernobyl nuclear power plant disasters would have spawned mutated beings and unexplained anomalies.