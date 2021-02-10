Developed tool called MetaHuman for Unreal Engine

Epic Games developed a character creation tool called MetaHuman for Unreal Engine, which is owned and developed by Epic Games. Introducing this tool with a video, Epic Games has done a good job.

MetaHuman Creator was developed to create ultra-realistic characters

With the video released, Epic Games showed how the MetaHuman Creator tool works on Unreal Engine. You can design very realistic characters. It seems to be very convenient for big budget games. With MetaHuman Creator, a character can be created from scratch.

Developers can create characters for their own games if they want. The faces of the characters can also be changed. Characters created in MetaHuman can be imported directly into Unreal Engine via Quixel Bridge. All of these improvements were made for Unreal Engine 4 and the upcoming Unreal Engine 5. Unreal Engine 5 was introduced with a demo on PS5 last year.