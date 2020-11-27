Developed a Robot to Care for COVID-19 Patients

An Egyptian inventor built a robot to take care of COVID-19 patients. This robot, named “Cira-03”, can perform operations such as COVID-19 test, blood test and x-ray to those with suspected disease. The inventor of the robot says contact with patients with coronavirus can be reduced thanks to Cira-03.

In Egypt, one of the countries deeply affected by the coronavirus epidemic, an inventor has developed a robot that he believes will facilitate the work of healthcare professionals. This robot, named “Cira-03”, has a remotely controlled structure. Mahmoud el-Komy, the inventor of the robot, says the Cira-03 can test for COVID-19, measure the fever of patients, and even alert people who don’t wear masks.

The features of the Cira-03 are not limited to these. According to the inventor, this robot can take blood tests as well as take echocardiograms and x-rays. In addition, the results can be viewed instantly on a screen in the robot’s chest area. It has been tried to be likened to people as much as possible in terms of appearance, which offers a significant advantage in terms of functionality.

Cira-03 looks like this

Mahmoud el-Komy, who made statements about the robot he designed, states that he tried to simulate the design of the robot to humans and thus wanted to prevent the patients from being afraid. The inventor, who is very confident in his robot, states that thanks to this robot, the exposure time to patients with COVID-19 will decrease and transmission of the virus can be prevented.

According to el-Komy, the robot has also been adopted by patients. Saying that nobody who sees the robot is afraid, the inventor states that the robot gives patients much more confidence than normal doctors and nurses because the Cira-03 is a very sensitive device. In the meantime, it is worth noting that the robot in question first opened the patient’s mouth while performing the COVID-19 test and then took samples with the test stick, that is, it performed the normal procedure.

The Cira-03 has been tested at a private hospital in Egypt for some time. Ebu Bekir El-Mihi, Chief Physician of the private hospital, who made statements about the robot, states that they have not experienced any negative events with the robot so far and that the robot is mostly used to measure temperature.



