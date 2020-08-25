Devastating damage expected! US alert

It is reported that the Laura tropical storm, which turned into a hurricane level shortly after it hit the waters of the Gulf of Mexico, is expected to intensify and hit the southern coast of the USA.

The US National Hurricane Center predicted that Laura would turn into a “category 3” hurricane that could cause devastating damage, with winds reaching about 185 kilometers per hour before reaching land.

Ed Rappaport, Deputy Director of the National Hurricane Center, stated that a major hurricane is expected to reach land late Wednesday or early Thursday.

Rappaport said that at the current location of Laura and along the route (USA) will follow as she travels to the Gulf Coast, the sea water has reached a temperature sufficient to form a category 3 or higher hurricane.

The crew of a “hurricane fighter” confirmed that shortly after Laura passed between the western tip of Cuba and the Yucatan region of Mexico, it turned into a hurricane of up to 120 kilometers per hour.

The Hurricane Center warned the public against “the dangers of storm surge, wind and precipitation”.

EVACUATION ORDER FOR THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE

Thousands of people off the coast of Texas and Louisiana were ordered to evacuate before the approaching hurricane.

More than 385,000 residents in the Texas cities of Beaumont, Galveston and Port Arthur were asked to leave their homes, while evacuation orders were issued for thousands in the southwestern part of Louisiana below sea level.

Houston city officials, Texas, have asked residents to be prepared for a few days of power outages or the need to evacuate homes on the beach.

While an emergency was declared in the states of Louisiana and Mississippi, shelters where measures were taken against Kovid-19 were opened.

Influential in Cuba, Dominican Republic and Haiti, Laura killed 23 people.

TWO TROPIC STORM APPROACHING THE SOUTH COAST OF THE USA CAUSED THE CONCERN

American media reported on August 22 that two tropical storms, called Marco and Laura, were moving towards the Gulf of Mexico at the same time.

Stating that the two storms in question are likely to reach hurricane level in the Gulf of Mexico, the authorities warned that the southern coast of the USA could be damaged on a “historical scale”.

It was noted that the states of Texas and Louisiana in particular could be the target of these storms.



